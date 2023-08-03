UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi; building evacuated

The police and Civil Defence Authority are dealing with the blaze that was reported on Thursday afternoon

For illustrative purpose only
For illustrative purpose only
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 2:32 PM

Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 2:36 PM

A commercial building in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah was evacuated after a fire broke out. The police evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.

The Abu Dhabi Police and the Civil Defence Authority are dealing with the blaze that was reported on Thursday afternoon.

Taking to social media, the two authorities urged the public to not spread rumours and to obtain “information from official sources only”.

More to follow

ALSO READ:

A Staff Reporter

More news from UAE