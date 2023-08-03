UAE: Fire breaks out in Abu Dhabi; building evacuated

Gabrielle and her family enjoyed the region's first marine life theme park and were hosted at the Hilton Double Tree Hotel
A commercial building in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah was evacuated after a fire broke out. The police evacuated the building as a precautionary measure.
The Abu Dhabi Police and the Civil Defence Authority are dealing with the blaze that was reported on Thursday afternoon.
Taking to social media, the two authorities urged the public to not spread rumours and to obtain “information from official sources only”.
More to follow
