UAE evacuates Emirati woman injured in traffic accident in Oman

Photo: National Centre for Search and Rescue

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 4:38 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 5:39 PM

An Emirati woman was evacuated from Oman after she sustained serious injuries in a traffic accident in the Wilayat of Ibri. The injured woman was promptly airlifted and transferred from the accident site to Ibri Hospital for necessary treatment.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in collaboration with the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard, successfully conducted the medical evacuation mission.

With the support of Omani authorities, the airlift was executed using National Guard search and rescue aircraft to ensure her safe return to the UAE for further medical care.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all UAE citizens to exercise caution while travelling by land and to adhere to traffic laws to ensure their safety.