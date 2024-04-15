UAE braces for stormy weather: Residents urged to take precautions, remain vigilant

Photo: KT readeer

The UAE is bracing for stormy weather conditions expected to intensify from Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and stay vigilant as instability looms. This advisory comes after the loss of 13 lives in Oman due to the inclement weather conditions.

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an advisory highlighting significant fluctuations in weather conditions across the country. Heavy rains, intensified by lightning and thunder, poses a risk of flooding in various regions. Additionally, strong winds are forecasted, likely to reduce horizontal visibility.

The Ministry of Interior assured residents full preparedness to deal with the weather fluctuations. The ministry reiterated that the safety of society and the protection of lives and properties are its top priorities. They called on the public to adhere to the directives of the concerned authorities, safety requirements and guidelines during the fluctuations in the weather condition that the country is expected to witness from April 15 to 17.

Rainfall, lightning and thunder

Starting Monday afternoon, expect convective cloud formation over coastal and inland regions, leading to rainfall, occasional lightning, and thunder.

From Monday evening until Tuesday afternoon, unstable weather conditions will develop in Western areas, gradually moving towards Abu Dhabi, Northern, and Eastern regions.

Expect an increase in convective clouds, resulting in rainfall of varying intensities, accompanied by lightning, thunder, and a chance of hail in some areas.

Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, another wave of unsettled weather will sweep from Western areas, affecting scattered regions across the country. Anticipate increased convective cloud activity, leading to rainfall of different intensities, along with lightning, thunder, and a potential for hail in localised areas.

From Wednesday afternoon, cloud formations continue over the Eastern and Northern areas, associated with rainfall, and the clouds gradually decrease by night.

Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to adhere to safe driving, stay focused and avoid reckless driving and drifting, and follow traffic laws during rainfall.

Leave adequate safe distance

Do not hit the brakes suddenly

Slow down significantly when taking turns to prevent the car from slipping

Stay away from canyons and water reservoirs

Adhere to prescribed speed limit when the speed reduction system is activated

Seafarers and beach-goers are appealed to check the weather condition before going out

Construction companies much comply with safety and safety standards as instructed below

The Dubai Municipality also urged residents to adhere to the following safety guidelines and measures to facilitate the expedited drainage of rainwater.

Secure electrical connections indoors

Clean internal rain gutters in the house or building

Use designated rainwater drains to drain rainwater collections

Avoid opening and using sewage drains to drain rain water

Fasten outdoor furniture securely and take flying materials inside the house or building

Remove tools and equipment from balconies

Stay away from trees, unstable boards and construction sites

Sharjah City Municipality is also prepared to tackle anticipated weather fluctuations, with dedicated teams overseeing the efforts. Committee heads, supervisors, engineers, technicians, and workers are on standby to manage any situation effectively.

The municipality has deployed tankers, mobile pumps, and a range of machinery to address potential challenges. With an elevated readiness level, the call centre stands poised to handle emergencies, given the forecasted high-speed winds accompanying the weather conditions, as reported by relevant authorities.

Residents have been asked to take all precautions and follow the safety measures during rainfall and to stay away from areas of flooding and water accumulation. The weather Department is monitoring the situation around the clock and continues to provide you with the latest developments.

