Watch: 4 UAE citizens rescued by Sharjah Police after vehicle overturns

Screengrab: National Search and Rescue Centre video

Four citizens were rescued by Sharjah Police after their vehicle overturned in a sandy area in Wadi Qarha in Al Bataeh in Sharjah, National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard announced on Saturday.

A helicopter was dispatched, transporting one of the seriously injured people to the nearest hospital from the accident, as soon as the Sharjah Police received a call about the accident.

Meanwhile, the National Guard's National Ambulance provided first aid to the other injured people, whose injuries ranged from minor to moderate, and they were also transferred to nearby hospitals to receive the necessary treatment.

Watch the video here as shared by National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard: