UAE: 3 siblings killed after diesel tanker collides into car

Three siblings were killed in a traffic accident in Fujairah on Sunday. Four others sustained injuries in the deadly accident, according to a report by Fujairah Today.
The tragic incident took place on Dibba Ghob Road in Fujairah after a collision between a diesel tanker and a private car.
The Office of the Fujairah Cemetery Affairs announced the names of the three children who died as a result of the accident.
The three siblings are Ahmed Muhammad Ali Saeed Al Yamahi (1 year old), Eid Muhammad Ali Saeed Al Yamahi (5 year old), and Mira Muhammad Ali Saeed Al Yamahi (8 years old).
The funeral took place at Gob Cemetery on Sunday afternoon.
