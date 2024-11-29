UAE: 29-year-old expat injured in minibus crash airlifted to hospital

Screengrab: Ministry of Interior video

A 29-year-old expat, who sustained severe injuries after a minibus crash in Al Sajaah area in Sharjah, was successfully rescued, Ministry of Interior (MOI) announced on Friday.

After the accident, the Asian resident received immediate first aid at the scene before being airlifted to Al Qassimi Hospital for further treatment, ensuring timely medical intervention that played a crucial role in saving his life.

The emergency response was due to a request from the National Ambulance, which was promptly coordinated through the Department of the General Directorate of Security Support at the MOI's operations room.

Watch the video here as shared by MOI: