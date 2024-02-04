UAE: 2 people airlifted after car crash in Al Ain desert on Friday

Residents can avail online tools apart from typing centres and customer happiness centres to ensure a quick, seamless process
Two people who were involved in a car crash in the desert of Al Ain City on Friday (Feb 2) were evacuated by the National Search and Rescue Centre of the National Guard (NSRC).
The authorities on Sunday said that the search and rescue team coordinated with the Abu Dhabi Police and conducted the medical evacuation mission successfully. The two suffered minor injuries and were airlifted by helicopter from the accident site to Twam Hospital to receive necessary treatment.
On Saturday, two Asian men were rescued after they had gone missing at sea. The NSRC and Coast Guard Group/3rd Squadron, in coordination with the Air Wing of the Ministry of Interior, carried out the search and rescue mission.
The two Asian men in their 30s, had gone missing at sea after their boat sank due to fluctuating weather conditions. Despite the adverse conditions, the team were able to locate the two men and rescue them.
