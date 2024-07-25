E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sharjah Ruler orders immediate relief for fire victims; damaged shops to be rebuilt in 3 days

The affected shop owners be compensated with new shops in the market and provided with financial compensation for their losses

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Image used for illustrative purpose.
Image used for illustrative purpose.

Published: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 1:04 PM

Last updated: Thu 25 Jul 2024, 9:07 PM

Several shops were gutted when a fire engulfed the Sharia Market in Al Dhaid city in the wee hours on Thursday, according to the Sharjah Civil Defence. The blaze caused significant damage to the market.

In a huge relief to the shop owners, the Sharjah Ruler ordered the authorities to provide alternative shops for the affected traders immediately. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah and Member of the Supreme Council asked for the shops to be ready within three days, which will come fully equipped with furniture, shelves and air conditioning.


Sheikh Dr Sultan also initiated a project that includes the completion of a permanent market. This newly built complex will feature more than 60 commercial shops made of concrete, replacing the old market that was constructed temporarily from palm leaves and housed only 16 shops.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


He also directed that the affected shop owners be compensated with new shops in the new market and provided with financial compensation for their losses.

According to Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, Director General of the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the operation room was alerted about the blaze in the Sharia Market at 3:14am, and civil defence teams promptly responded. Firefighters quickly managed to contain the fire, preventing it from spreading to nearby kiosks without casualties.

After the fire was extinguished, the site was handed over to the forensic laboratory for a comprehensive investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE