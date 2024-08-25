E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Sharjah: Fire breaks out in 4 artificial flower warehouses; blaze brought under control

No casualties have been reported from the incident

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Image used for illustrative purpose only
Image used for illustrative purpose only

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:18 AM

Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 1:15 PM

A fire broke out in four artificial flower warehouses in Sharjah on Sunday morning, as per the Sharjah Civil Defence. The authority successfully brought the fire under control.

The incident took place at 7.50am when the authority received reports of fire in four artificial flower warehouses in the city's Industrial area 17.


The authority reached the site within four minutes after fire stations were notified. No casualties have been reported from the incident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The fire was brought under control within a few minutes after which the cooling process began and the site was handed over to competent authorities to determine the cause of the blaze.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE