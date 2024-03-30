Massive fire breaks out causing major traffic on Dubai road

The nol cards can be used not only for public transport but also to make essential purchases at participating retail outlets in the emirate
A massive fire happened along E611 (Emirates Bypass Road), near Arabian Ranches, following vehicular collision that resulted in long tailbacks, motorists reported on Saturday.
Some residents posted on reddit videos of the incident that happened along the highway from Sharjah towards Dubai, near Hamdan Sports Complex.
Several residents and motorists were stranded as a portion of the road was closed for a couple of hours.
One resident told Khaleej Times: “I live in Villanova and when I saw all the smoke and what was happening, we cancelled all our plans for our safety and the safety of others.”
Photos of the aftermath of the fire were also shared with Khaleej Times.
Dubai Civil Defence is yet to confirm if there were any casualties or injuries in the incident.
