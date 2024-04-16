LIVE: Heavy rains, hail batter UAE; landslides cause two roads to collapse in northern emirates

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 8:50 AM Last updated: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM

Thunder rumbling non-stop and lightning streaking through the skies wake UAE residents as heavy rainfall batters the country late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Unstable weather conditions will continue to impact the UAE from Monday through Wednesday due to an extension of a "low surface pressure" and two waves of unstable weather to move across the country on Tuesday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has announced.

As the inclement weather peaked on Tuesday, April 16 9 — Khaleej Times bring residents the latest updates from across the UAE.

Latest update

10.25am: Food delivery services paused

Delivery companies in the UAE have paused services in some areas as thunderstorms, heavy rains and hail pounded the Emirates Tuesday. In areas where deliveries are continuing, customers have been told to expect delays.

Weather conditions also impacted grocery service delivery.

Photo: Thanweeruddin Mohammad

10.17am: Metro service is disrupted

RTA announced a disruption in metro service at the Onpassive station. Dubai Metro red line users are alerted that an alternative bus service had been provided between the affected stations.

9.50am: Road caves in to turn into waterfall

A gigantic crater-like landslide in Al Qua, south of Al Ain, has taken with it a massive portion of the road, changing the course for drivers in the area. The road resembles a waterfall due to heavy rains and overflowing wadis.

Motorists could be seen making cautious call and turning away from the site. A video posted by Storm_ae shows a car being swept away in the landslide, which resembles a river.

9.33am: Inundated streets in Sharjah

Several streets in Sharjah have been flooded due to heavy rains late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Motorists and residents were seen wading through waterlogged streets, as seen in the video captured by KT video journalist Muhammad Sajjad.

9.30am: Landslide in Ras Al Khaimah

A section of the road heading towards Emirates Road in Ras Al Khaimah collapsed due to a landslide after the onslaught of heavy rains in the Emirates. The Ras Al Khaimah Police has cordoned off that part of the road and urged motorists to pay attention and reduce speed.

Avoid rain-related fines

Authorities in the UAE reminded motorists to drive safely and warned of stiffer penalties for traffic violations that pose a risk to lives during rains and adverse weather conditions. UAE has strict rules regarding 10 weather-related traffic violations that come with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points and confiscation of vehicles for two months.

9.10am: Dubai Police reminds driver safety tips

With the ongoing rainfall Dubai Police has issued essential safety guidelines for road users during these weather conditions. The authority urged drivers to follow the below traffic tips:

Use low-beam headlights for visibility

Ensure brakes are functioning properly after passing through water puddles

Avoid wadis (valleys) during rainfall

Ensure the safety of glass surfaces

Reduce speed and stay away from road edges

Use the external air circulation feature to prevent fog formation

Recovery trucks at work Photo: Syed Ayaz Basha

9.07am: Dubai Parks and Resorts closure

Due to adverse weather conditions and in order to assure the safety of parkgoers, the Dubai Parks and Resorts announced the closure of the amusement park for the day, April 16.

9.01am: Pouring in Al Furjan

A resident in Al Furjan, Dubai, reported heavy rains and thunderstorms, resulting in decreased visibility. She also witnessed a considerable absence of vehicles on the streets.

Photo: Waad Barakat

Photo: Waad Barakat

8:59am: Remote class begins

Students started accessing their Teams classrooms on Tuesday as the UAE announced remote education across the country. At the beginning of the day, they mark their attendance as usual.

Meanwhile, primary class students are participating in asynchronous sessions and are requested to submit their tasks through the designated school app.

Photo: Nandini Sircar

8.50am: As dark as night

Residents in Al Faya/Seih Shuaib said the early-morning clear sky quickly transitioned as dark as night as the relentless pounding of rain accompanied by continuous thunder and lightning

8.40am: Reduced visibility

Residents in Al Nahda, Sharjah and Abu Hail, Dubai, reported a decrease in visibility in some areas, as the heavy downpour persisted, engulfing the region.

Abu Hail, Dubai

Photo: Syed Ayaz Basha

8.30am: Employees face heavy rains

Several residents braved the morning rains on their morning commute to reach the office even as the UAE announced remote work for public sector employees.

Under the directives of the Council of Ministers, govt employees will observe remote work on Tuesday, April 16. Certain federal employees have been exempted whose jobs require presence at the workplace, taking into account the weather condition that the country is going through.

Photo: Syed Ayaz Basha

Photo: Syed Ayaz Basha

8am: Metro timing extended

For Dubai Metro commuters, the Road and Transport Authority has extended the operating hours April 16 until 3:00 AM (next day). This extension is to ease your trips during rainy conditions.

