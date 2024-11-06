Dubai Police seek help to identify man found dead in Al Qusais

The body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology
Dubai Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a person found dead.
The deceased was found in the Al Qusais area with no identification documents, the police said.
To determine the cause of death, the body has been transferred to the General Department of Forensics and Criminology.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Al Qusais Police Station has called on the public to contact the call centre at 901 if anyone recognises the individual or has any information regarding their identity.
ALSO READ: