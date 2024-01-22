UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Video: Massive fire breaks out in Al Quoz in Dubai

The blaze was reported near a warehouse in the industrial area

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photos, video: KT readers
Photos, video: KT readers

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 9:46 AM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 10:31 AM

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning in the Al Quoz area of Dubai. Commuters could see black clouds of smoke billowing into the sky.

The blaze was reported near a warehouse in the industrial area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Several residents have shared visuals with Khaleej Times.

Watch the video here:

More to follow.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE