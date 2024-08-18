E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Fire in Barsha building brought under control; authorities respond in less than 6 minutes

No casualties were reported in the blaze on Saturday

by

Waad Barakat
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 4:44 PM

Last updated: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 4:48 PM

A fire broke out in a building under construction in Dubai’s Al Barsha late Saturday. In a statement to Khaleej Times, the Dubai Civil Defence described the blaze in the 30-storey building as ‘moderate’.

Firefighters reached the spot in under six minutes after the incident was reported at 10pm. Civil defence personnel from two stations began evacuation and firefighting operations soon after.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

They brought the blaze under control in under three hours, with no casualties reported. It entered the cooling phase at 2.18am.


The civil defence has not revealed the cause of the fire, but said the site was handed over to the relevant authorities “according to standard procedures”.

ALSO READ:

Waad Barakat

More news from UAE