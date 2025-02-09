Dubai: Fire erupts at Marina tower for third time, authorities bring blaze under control

A residential building in Dubai was evacuated after a fire broke out on Saturday night. No casualties were reported as authorities brought the blaze under control.

This is the third major fire incident to have happened at the 81-storey tower in Dubai Marina.

Reports from eyewitnesses and social media posts highlighted how dense smoke engulfed the building’s lobby yesterday, with sirens urgently warning residents to evacuate. Some residents reportedly ran several floors down to safety.

Eyewitnesses informed Khaleej Times that the fire was extinguished quickly, and civil defence teams, along with police, cordoned off the area. Social media footage showed the road in front of the building blocked, with multiple police and fire trucks on site. The bustling area is home to retail outlets, hotels, restaurants, and residential buildings.

Filipino expat Hiciel, who works at a supermarket near the building, shared her experience: “This happened around 10pm last night in a high-rise just a few blocks from our store. I’ve seen police stationed here for hours, and the area was off-limits to everyone. We haven’t heard of any casualties, and it seemed like things were eventually brought under control. But we still don’t know the cause of the fire.

“We were startled by the commotion and saw many police cars. Saturday is usually a busy time with lots of delivery orders, so we're often on our toes. I haven’t been able to get closer since that side is restricted.”

Some residents said a few policemen remain on-site, assessing the situation and urging the public to avoid gathering in the area.

Netizens took to social media to share their experiences. Loriza Illiani, a resident of Sulafa Tower, posted a video on TikTok, saying, “It’s 11.51pm, and we can’t go back into the building. I ran down 46 floors, and my legs are trembling. I’m wandering around the building because we’re not allowed back in until we get clearance from the authorities.”

A Reddit user shared his experience. “We could smell smoke from the 13th floor as we were heading down. Around midnight, the police told us smoke had filled the hallways on the upper floors, so they couldn’t let us back in.”

Another Reddit user said everyone was allowed back into their apartments by 2am. Khaleej Times has reached out to the Dubai Civil Defence for a statement. Tenants have in the past reported overcrowded apartments in the building, with some choosing to move out as a result. Sachin Sameer, who now lives in a JBR building, recalled his time there: "I lived on the 40th floor in 2017 when I first arrived in Dubai. Back then, I was so awed by living in such a high-rise that I didn't think much about safety measures or fire exits. "I know for a fact that many of these towers sublet flats as bed spaces. The minimum space for occupancy, as per Dubai Municipality building codes, is 5.0 square metres per individual. With supermarkets and restaurants nearby, many workers want to live close to their jobs therefore leading to overcrowding."