Dubai: Fire breaks out near Business Bay tower

Photo: Supplied / KT reader

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 10:57 AM Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM

A fire broke out on a small vacant lot near Damac Business Tower on Marasi Drive in Business Bay on Tuesday morning.

Black fumes billowed from the ground but the blaze erupted away from the building, according to a resident who confirmed the fire to Khaleej Times.

The fire started at around 9.45am, according to an eyewitness. The flow of traffic was not affected as the incident did not happen near the main road.