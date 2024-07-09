E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Fire breaks out near Business Bay tower

Black fumes billowed from the ground but the blaze erupted away from the building

by

Angel Tesorero
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: Supplied / KT reader
Photo: Supplied / KT reader

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 10:57 AM

Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 11:51 AM

A fire broke out on a small vacant lot near Damac Business Tower on Marasi Drive in Business Bay on Tuesday morning.

Black fumes billowed from the ground but the blaze erupted away from the building, according to a resident who confirmed the fire to Khaleej Times.


The fire started at around 9.45am, according to an eyewitness. The flow of traffic was not affected as the incident did not happen near the main road.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Authorities immediately responded to the incident, putting out the fire after about 15 minutes, the eyewitness said. The cause of the incident was not yet known.

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE