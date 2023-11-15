UAE

Dubai: 2 vehicles catch fire in parking lot; blaze put out in 10 minutes

Comprehensive vehicle insurance in the UAE typically covers damages caused by a fire

by

Sahim Salim
Supplied photo
Supplied photo

Published: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 12:27 PM

Last updated: Wed 15 Nov 2023, 12:29 PM

Two vehicles that were parked in a lot went up in flames on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at 10.50am from Dubai South.

According to the Dubai Civil Defence, firefighters arrived at the scene within four minutes to find the two vehicles — a car and an SUV — on fire. They put out the blaze within 10 minutes, but both vehicles were gutted. No casualties were reported.

The civil defence did not specify what caused the fire.

Comprehensive vehicle insurance in the UAE typically covers damages caused by a fire. Motorists need to submit a police report to the insurance company to claim damages. Third-party insurance holders can claim damages if the facility where they parked is covered by a scheme.

Sahim Salim

