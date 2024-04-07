UAE: Planning a road trip during Eid holidays? Prepare for long queues, snarling traffic

Published: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 7:57 AM Last updated: Sun 7 Apr 2024, 8:01 AM

Are you thinking about a road trip to Oman or the Northern Emirates this Eid holiday? Well, get ready for long queues and some heavy traffic.

Residents who travelled last Eid and on long weekends shared their experiences, warning others about the challenges they faced. Many were stuck on roads for hours, turning what was supposed to be a fun outing into a frustrating journey.

Eimaad Hassan, a resident of Sharjah, recounted his experience when he went to Khorfakkan with friends last Eid. “The usual drive from Sharjah to Khorfakkan takes just under one and a half hours. However, last Eid, it took us over three and a half hours due to the terrible traffic. It was like all of Dubai and Sharjah's residents were travelling to the eastern town,” said Hassan.

Despite the warmer weather last year, Hassan mentioned that this year the weather is pleasant, and many residents may be considering trips to the northern towns. “The Eid vacations last year was in the end of April, when it was a bit warm. But this year the weather is very pleasant, prompting residents to undertake domestic travel,” he said.

Mohammed Ootom, another resident, shared his ordeal when he visited Ras Al Khaimah's Jabel Jais during Eid last year. “The road on Mohammed bin Zayed Road in RAK was jam packed, turning our evening into a challenge,” said Ootom.

He said that the traffic on Jabel Jais road was also heavy, causing many to turn back. “It took us over two hours to reach the peak, a journey that normally takes only about 20 minutes without traffic,” he added.

Abdullah Yaseen, a Labanese expat and a Dubai resident who went to Hatta during the last long weekend said: “Many people reached home at 6 in the morning after celebrating new years in the serene town of Hatta due to heavy traffic on the road. This shows the congestion on popular routes during holidays,” said Yaseen.

Be prepared for long queues

In an earlier interview with Khaleej Times, residents who travelled to Oman last year during the National Day said that they had to wait nearly two hours at the border due to heavy traffic. “We reached the border at 11am and entered Oman's territory at 2pm,” said Muqsith, an engineer, working at a multinational company in Business Bay.

“We never expected the heavy rush, and we reached Muscat around 6pm, which wasted our day and made us tired,” said Muqsith.

Many travellers had to turn back because the car they were driving was not registered under their name.

Tobin, a Dubai resident, shared his disappointment when he had to cancel his trip to Oman because the car he was driving was registered under his father's name. “Despite having all the necessary documentation, including a No Objection Certificate (NOC), the border officer didn't allow us to exit the country,” said Tobin.

“I lost over Dh1,000 due to cancelled reservations for accommodation and attractions. Hence, it is highly recommended to ensure that the car is registered under your name and carry all necessary documentation to avoid such hassles,” he added.

