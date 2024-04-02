Eid Al Fitr break: DXB to see surge in passenger traffic; here's how you can beat the rush

Published: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 1:15 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Apr 2024, 1:31 PM

Dubai International (DXB) is likely to see a surge in passenger traffic – an estimated 3.6 million guests – from April 2-15. Incidentally, both the week-long Eid Al-Fitr holiday and spring break fall in this fortnight.

In this period, the daily traffic is set to exceed 258,000 guests on an average, with weekends going to be particularly busy. April 13, Saturday, could be the busiest day, with the total guest numbers expected to touch around 292,000.

Among the passengers are those returning home for the holidays, some arriving in Dubai to partake in the festivities, and some using the DXB as a transit point.

DXB has released an advisory for passengers to help them navigate the rush and begin their journey smoothly:

Emirati passengers can take advantage of the airline’s convenient home, early and self check-in facilities, including city check-in options.

flydubai passengers should arrive at least four hours prior to departure.

Those flying with other airlines should try to arrive at DXB no earlier than three hours before their scheduled departure time. They should utilise online check-in where available to save time.

Families with children over 12 can expedite the passport control process by using Smart Gates.

Pre-weigh luggage at home, organise documents in advance, and be prepared for security checks to minimise delays.

Utilise the Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport as well as between Terminals 1 and 3 in case of congestion on the roads.

Access to the arrivals’ forecourts in both Terminals 1 and 3 is restricted to public transport and authorised airport vehicles only.

Visitors picking up guests should utilise DXB’s designated car parks or valet services.

