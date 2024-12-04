Watch: Al Ain breaks world record for longest chain of fireworks on UAE National Day

This is the second record achieved by the authority during the year of 2024, after recording the largest bouquet of flowers last February
Al Ain City has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest chain of fireworks on the occasion of the UAE's 53rd National Day celebrations.
Conducted by the Al Ain City Municipality, the breathtaking show reached a distance of 11.1km on December 2, 2024.
It took 50 seconds for the fireworks to break the record, with it being launched from 51 platforms.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
This is the second record achieved by the authority during the year of 2024, after recording the largest bouquet of flowers last February.
Ras Al Khaimah broke two Guinness World Records on January 1, 2024, as the UAE welcomed 2024.
The emirate rang in the new year with an eight-minute-long firework and drone display, breaking two titles for the ‘Longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks’ for a grand total of 5.8km and the 'Longest straight-line drones display’ for a total length of 2km.
Prior to that, the emirate had bagged two Guinness World Records titles with their pyro-musical show in 2023.
The 12-minute spectacle lit up skies and secured two titles for them which are: ‘largest number of operated multi-rotors/drones with a simultaneous fireworks display’ and ‘largest aerial sentence formed by multi-rotors/drones' which was created with 673 drones.
ALSO READ: