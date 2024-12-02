Video: UAE leaders wish residents a blessed year on 53rd National Day, remember founding fathers

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wished the people of UAE a blessed year as the country celebrates its 53rd National Day on Monday.

In a message on X, he said: "On our glorious Eid Al Etihad, we praise God for the blessing of this cherished nation."

"We remember the founders, celebrate the achievements of the journey, congratulate the people of the Union, renew our loyalty to the President of the Union, and pledge to safeguard the Union’s accomplishments. We inspire the younger generation to give their all to protect the future of this Union," he added.

A video that was attached to the tweet shows archive footage of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE speaking about the country's union.

في عيد اتحادنا المجيد … نحمد الله على نعمة هذا الوطن العزيز .. نستذكر المؤسسين.. نحتفي بإنجازات المسيرة .. نهنىء شعب الاتحاد .. نجدد الولاء لرئيس الاتحاد والعهد بالحفاظ على مكتسبات الاتحاد .. ونشحذ همم الأبناء لبذل الأرواح للحفاظ على مستقبل هذا الاتحاد ..



كل عام وشعب الإمارات… pic.twitter.com/Kz6VPznoXm — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) December 2, 2024

"Wishing the people of the UAE a blessed year. May every year bring our people goodness, security, peace, prosperity, and stability," Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE also took to X to commemorate the occasion by saying: "On the 53rd anniversary of the establishment of our beloved country, we recall with pride the journey of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and the founding fathers, who established the union and laid the solid foundations of this blessed edifice."