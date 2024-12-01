UAE: No long weekend for 'essential staff' who report to duty during National Day break

While many people in the UAE enjoy time off during the National Day weekend, there is a dedicated group of people who continue to work behind the scenes, ensuring the country keeps running smoothly.

From medical professionals to real estate agents and delivery drivers, many of these 'essential staff' will work through the holiday, but still make efforts to stay connected to their family.

Take Dr Nidal Shawish, who remains fully committed to his work, attending to his patients and still keeps in touch with his family despite the holiday rush. “We see a significant increase in patients during the long weekend in the emergency room with needs varying from small injuries and seasonal illnesses to major injuries,” the emergency medicine consultant and division chair at Burjeel Medical City explained. “In fact during the holidays we see a 20 to 30 percent increase in patients in the emergency room.”

Dr Nidal added that while his family misses him during these times, they understand his working schedule and are proud of the work he does. “I have a commitment to care for people in need even during holidays," he said. "Even when I am at work, I try to keep in touch with them through the day by sending them a quick message or calling them whenever I can so that they know I am thinking of them.”

Dr Nidal Shawish with his team

'Spending time at home'

For others like Tabassum A., a real estate agent and new mother, the Eid Al Etihad weekend brings a busy schedule, as client inquiries surge during long weekends. Recently returned from maternity leave, Tabassum is working through the break, showing properties to potential buyers. "Enquiries for our listed properties rise dramatically during holiday periods because people are free during that time,” she said.

"This year, since I just got back from my break, I don’t have a lot of listed properties, but real estate is a business where you have to build long-term relations with clients. There are three overseas buyers who I have been talking to for a long time. They have come to Dubai during the break so I will be meeting them and showing them some properties.”

Due to her busy schedule and because of her newborn, Tabassum and her family will be spending time indoors. “He (my son) is just three months old and I don’t want to take him outside as the weather is changing,” she said. “So as a family, we're not planning to do anything this long weekend. In between the viewings, we are spending as much time as possible at home.”

'A huge increase in orders'

Meanwhile, at Al Dhaid’s Friday Market, several staff manned the shops selling various items to travelling customers. Afghan expat Asadullah, who works as a salesman at a carpet shop, said that the Eid Al Etihad weekend was one of the busiest times for them. “During the long break, we have a lot of customers; most of them go for long drives,” he said. “They stop here and buy things. So we have a steady stream of people from 10am till we close at about 10.30pm.”

Asadullah

Indian delivery rider Mohammed Aslam said he had a very busy morning on Sunday. “We have the option to pick our timings and I chose to work the long break because there is a huge increase in orders during this time,” he said. “We get a lot of party orders because people tend to have gatherings. Usually, party orders also give us good tips. So I will be working throughout the four-day break.”

53rd National Day

Last week, it was announced that both private and government sector employees would get days off on Monday, December 2 and Tuesday, Dec 3, to celebrate the UAE National Day, now named as Eid Al Etihad starting this year. This gave many people a long four-day weekend. In Sharjah, however, public sector employees will enjoy an even longer break, with a five-day weekend, as the official weekend in the emirate is from Friday to Sunday.