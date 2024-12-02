'Oasis of peace, tolerance': How UAE's success story began with a handshake

Photo: WAM File

On December 2, 1971, the world witnessed the birth of a new nation. It was a moment captured by a young Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum who witnessed his father, Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Zayed, shake hands – a handshake that marked the beginning of a new era.

This moment symbolised their commitment to unity, which would pave the way for the United Arab Emirates to emerge as a global success story, and the birth of a nation that would transform the region.

Today, the country is celebrating its 53rd National Day, Eid Al Etihad, and the journey it has taken to become a global centre for stability, innovation and hope; a light unto the nations.

To honour this milestone, Khaleej Times is recognising 53 pioneers — leaders, innovators, and cultural champions, who have played a pivotal role in shaping the UAE’s success, from its founding days until now. Their achievements represent the values that define the nation.

Reflecting on the UAE’s journey, Sultan Al Mansoori, former Minister of Economy captures its spirit:

“As we celebrate the UAE’s 53rd National Day, very few recognise the courageous and miraculous journey this country embarked on, on December 2, 1971. Looking at what has been achieved so far and the new challenging targets set by the leadership for 2030 and 2050, I am full of confidence that the UAE will continue to prosper, grow economically, and take a lead on the world stage. It will also always be an oasis of peace, tolerance, and acceptance.”

From its humble beginnings, the UAE has emerged as a global hub for commerce, tourism, and innovation. Its strategic location has attracted businesses and talent from across the world, fostering a melting pot of cultures united by their drive for success.

One of the most transformative industries has been retail and luxury, which has grown in parallel with the UAE’s rise as a global destination. Patrick Chalhoub, President of Chalhoub Group, reflects on the UAE’s role in his company’s growth:

“Eid Al Etihad is a celebration of vision, boundless ambition, determination, and resilience. It is a tribute to the extraordinary journey of this nation and its people. Since 1990, the United Arab Emirates has become the strategic hub and also the beating heart of the Chalhoub Group. We are committed to living up to its values of integrity, hospitality, solidarity, and tolerance and to continuously contribute to the development of the Emirates in order to build a bright future.”

Chalhoub Group’s story is intertwined with the UAE’s growth, reflecting its evolution into a global retail powerhouse. From iconic malls to lifestyle destinations, the UAE has redefined shopping experiences, drawing millions of tourists annually.

And while the UAE has rapidly modernised, it also stays true to its roots, emphasising the importance of its rich heritage which it integrates into its global identity. The equestrian industry, deeply present in Emirati traditions, is one such example. Ali Al Ali, CEO of Dubai Racing Club, highlights the importance of this legacy:

“The equestrian culture has a long and rich history in the UAE and is deeply ingrained in the country’s heritage. Dubai Racing Club is proud to contribute to the thriving equestrian industry in the region, organising the Dubai Racing Carnival and Dubai World Cup at Meydan Racecourse. We continue our dedication to equine excellence and creating unforgettable experiences for horsemen and spectators, showcasing the unity of the UAE and the vision of the leadership.”