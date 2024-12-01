Hoisting the UAE flag this National Day? 15 rules to follow

Insulting the country's flag is a crime punishable by imprisonment for up to 25 years and a Dh500,000 fine
It was on December 2, 1971 when the UAE's founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan raised the country's flag with its red, green, white and black colours for the very first time during National Day celebrations.
Designed by Abdullah Al Maeena as part of a designing competition by Al-Ittihad newspaper, the UAE flag is more than a cherished national symbol — it is a proud representation of unity, history, and the values that bind the Emirates together, and it holds a revered place in the hearts of Emiratis and residents alike.
However, honouring the flag requires understanding the etiquette and protocols established by the nation to ensure its dignity and respect.
Here is everything you need to know about using, displaying, and caring for the UAE flag, whether during celebrations or everyday use.
If you plan to print the flag on fabric, make sure it has a high percentage of polyester mix or sustainable polyester, and the fabric should be matt.
Here are the proportions stipulated by the UAE Government for the colours of the flag:
Photos: Screengrabs from UAE Government official portal
And these are the exact colour shades:
1. Keep it clean and ironed all the time
2. Replace it regularly to maintain its colours and appearance. It should also be replaced if torn, damaged, or if its colours change.
3. Inspect the flag before being raised each time to ensure it is not damaged, faded, or torn.
4. Check it to make sure it is in good condition after strong storms or climate changes to ensure it is not entangled in a way that prevents it from flying freely.
5. If the flag is torn, replace it regardless of the extent of the damage. In cases of damage, discolouration, or tearing, the flag should be lowered slowly, folded, and stored in an appropriate place or destroyed by cutting its parts so it no longer resembles the flag. It should not be burned in order to preserve the environment.
6. Do not drop, destroy, or insult the flag in any way, such as tearing it, lowering it improperly, or performing any act that expresses contempt or disrespect. Those who do so will be penalized under Article 3 of Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2019.
7. Fold it after the completion of an official task or event.
Here's how to fold the UAE flag properly:
8. When the flag is lowered, it must be folded and tied so that no part of it touches the ground. It should be stored in a flag case.
9. When placing the flag, it should not come into contact with any other object while flying (such as shrubs, trees, pipes, walls, handles, doors, etc.)
10. Contact with other objects exposes the flag to gradual damage and wear due to friction, which causes it to fray and shortens its lifespan.
11. No emblem or logo should be placed on the flag except for the Presidential Flag where the Country’s emblem is positioned in the middle of the white space.
12. The UAE flag should not have decorated edges or any additions whatsoever.
13. It is prohibited to use the flag in any way that may insult or damage it, including printing it on any disposable material.
14. It is prohibited to use the flag on any edibles such as sweets or cakes of any form or size.
15. The proportions, size, and shape of the flag should not be altered to fit specific uses or objects, like decorative elements, typography or logos for instance.
