Hoisting the UAE flag this National Day? 15 rules to follow

It was on December 2, 1971 when the UAE's founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan raised the country's flag with its red, green, white and black colours for the very first time during National Day celebrations.

Designed by Abdullah Al Maeena as part of a designing competition by Al-Ittihad newspaper, the UAE flag is more than a cherished national symbol — it is a proud representation of unity, history, and the values that bind the Emirates together, and it holds a revered place in the hearts of Emiratis and residents alike.

However, honouring the flag requires understanding the etiquette and protocols established by the nation to ensure its dignity and respect.

Here is everything you need to know about using, displaying, and caring for the UAE flag, whether during celebrations or everyday use.

UAE flag specifications

If you plan to print the flag on fabric, make sure it has a high percentage of polyester mix or sustainable polyester, and the fabric should be matt.

Here are the proportions stipulated by the UAE Government for the colours of the flag:

Photos: Screengrabs from UAE Government official portal

And these are the exact colour shades:

Guidelines for use

Street hanging of the flag: When hanging the flag in the middle of a street, it should hang vertically; with the red part up and the other three colours down. This way the viewer can see the flag vertically from whatever direction.

Hanging it on a building: The flag can be hung vertically or at an angle on a pole from a balcony or window, with the height of the flag being considered. The red part of the flag should be at the top, and the other three sections should be positioned at the bottom. It is important to ensure that the black colour is on the left side of the flag, from the perspective of a viewer facing the flag.

Official visits: The flag should be raised horizontally during official visits abroad or during visits of official foreign delegations to the UAE.

On the table: The flag should be placed in front of the Emirati delegation on the meeting table where the Emirati delegation is seated. Any organisation's flag should not be used alongside the UAE flag unless the organisation flag is smaller in size than the country’s flag.

Scarves: If the flag is printed on scarves, it should be vertical, with the red part up and the other three parts facing down, so that the viewer can always face the flag vertically from any direction.

Military and Sports Uniforms: If the flag is placed on military and sports uniforms, it should be in an upright position all the time, with the red part always on the right when placed in all positions.

Rules to follow

1. Keep it clean and ironed all the time

2. Replace it regularly to maintain its colours and appearance. It should also be replaced if torn, damaged, or if its colours change.

3. Inspect the flag before being raised each time to ensure it is not damaged, faded, or torn.

4. Check it to make sure it is in good condition after strong storms or climate changes to ensure it is not entangled in a way that prevents it from flying freely.

5. If the flag is torn, replace it regardless of the extent of the damage. In cases of damage, discolouration, or tearing, the flag should be lowered slowly, folded, and stored in an appropriate place or destroyed by cutting its parts so it no longer resembles the flag. It should not be burned in order to preserve the environment.

6. Do not drop, destroy, or insult the flag in any way, such as tearing it, lowering it improperly, or performing any act that expresses contempt or disrespect. Those who do so will be penalized under Article 3 of Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2019.

7. Fold it after the completion of an official task or event.

Here's how to fold the UAE flag properly:

8. When the flag is lowered, it must be folded and tied so that no part of it touches the ground. It should be stored in a flag case.

9. When placing the flag, it should not come into contact with any other object while flying (such as shrubs, trees, pipes, walls, handles, doors, etc.)