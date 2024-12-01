SEARCH
English
عربي
English
عربي
E-Paper
Sign In
Hi,
My KT
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
Sign Out
UAE
Crime
Legal
Education
Expo City Dubai
Government
Transport
Weather
Emergencies
Life and Living
Visa & Immigration in UAE
Banking in UAE
Schooling in UAE
Housing in UAE
Public Transport in UAE
UAE Holidays
World
Africa
MENA
Americas
Europe
Opinion
Editorial
Business
Auto
Aviation
Corporate
Cryptocurrency
Markets
Economy
Finance
Energy
Infrastructure
Realty
Telecom
Tech
Currency Exchange
KT-Network
Sports
Local Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Golf
Horse Racing
F1
Entertainment
Local Events
Movies
OTT
Music
Gaming
Things to do in the UAE
Lifestyle
Arts
Beauty
Women and Money
Fashion
Food
Health
Home
Gadgets
Mental Health
Parenting
Writer’s Corner
Shopping
Wellness
Travel
UAE Attractions
Reviews
Tech Reviews
Movie Reviews
Restaurant Reviews
Brands
City Times
WKND
Buzzon
BTR
Supplements
India
Italy
COP 28 UAE
Germany
Turkiye
BTR
Back To School
Eid-Al-Adha
Georgia
It’s Summer Time
Leading Universities
Getex
Higher Education
Cookbook
KT Engage
KT Events
We The Women
FutureSec 24
Banking Innovation & Technology
Best Places To Work In The UAE
Future Of Healthcare
Desert Drive 2024
Download our Mobile App
iPhone | iPad
Android
Sun, Dec 01, 2024 | Jumada al-Awwal 30, 1446 |
DXB
0
°C
UAE
Gold/Forex
World
Business
Prayer Timings
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
KT Events
KT Shows
Videos
BTR
My KT
Supplements
Opinion
Subscriptions
KT Engage
UAE
Crime
Government
Transport
Emergencies
Jobs
Legal
Education
Space
Weather
Environment
Expo City Dubai
UAE National Day
Read next story
Home
/
UAE
/
Eid Al Etihad
Eid Al Etihad: As the UAE turns 53, meet the leaders shaping its future
01
/
54
02
/
54
04
/
54
05
/
54
07
/
54
08
/
54
10
/
54
11
/
54
13
/
54
14
/
54
16
/
54
17
/
54
19
/
54
20
/
54
22
/
54
23
/
54
25
/
54
26
/
54
28
/
54
29
/
54
31
/
54
32
/
54
34
/
54
35
/
54
37
/
54
38
/
54
40
/
54
41
/
54
43
/
54
44
/
54
46
/
54
47
/
54
49
/
54
50
/
54
52
/
54
53
/
54
55
/
54
56
/
54
58
/
54
59
/
54
61
/
54
62
/
54
64
/
54
65
/
54
67
/
54
68
/
54
70
/
54
71
/
54
73
/
54
74
/
54
76
/
54
77
/
54
79
/
54
80
/
54
UAE
Michal Michelle Divon
michal@khaleejtimes.com
×
Type your keywords
Search