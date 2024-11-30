Daily orders of up to Dh30,000: Dubai bakeries see surge in business ahead of National Day

Photos: Supplied

Several bakeries and dessert parlours in Dubai have been dealing with heavy rush in the lead up to the UAE National Day. From cakes and cupcakes to sandwiches and Macaron towers, residents and citizens have been ordering a wide variety of snacks to celebrate the occasion.

Last week, Bake Al Arab in Al Warqaa saw a total sale of over Dh30,000 per day in National-day themed cakes and desserts. “We have seen a lot of demand for cakes, cupcakes and desserts,” said Rashad TP, senior sales staff at the bakery. “We get custom orders of about Dh20,000 and walk-in customers who spend more than Dh10,000 every day.”

According to Rashad, corporate orders have been the highest income-generator for the bakery. The largest cake Bake Al Arab has done this year so far is a Dh5,000 worth order for a company, that measured more 1.5 metres in length and breadth. “It was filled with fresh fruits and cream and was a pretty heavy cake,” he said. “We have received a lot of corporate orders this year and they keep coming. Currently, our calendar is almost packed for another week.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Mister Baker introduced a 53-kg cake to celebrate the 53rd National Day on December 2. Priced at Dh23,000, the cake will be available to customers by pre-order. “National Day is always a busy period for us because we have plenty of orders,” said Tushar Fotedar, Director of Mister Baker. “As one of the oldest bakeries in the country, we have a lot of families who have been ordering from us for several years. This year was no different and we have delivered several orders of varying weights and prices.”

Popular designs and flavours

According to Khadija Hussain owner and head baker at KK Cakkes, there is one flavour which is huge popular now — Pistachio Kunafa. “At our bakery right now, the viral trend is the Pistachio Kunafa brownie and our popular fat cookies,” she said. “We have introduced many new flavours for cupcakes and have received huge orders for Macarons, saffron milk cakes and bento cakes for intimate celebrations.”

Rashad agreed that they had also seen an uptick in demand for cakes and desserts in the Pistachio Kunafa flavour, following the viral trend.

Tushar said some design trends were also extremely popular. “Mostly people want cakes with flags and their company logo or with visionary leaders of the country to show the strong association of the cake with National Day colours and popular locations,” he said.

Iconic cakes For many, National Day is also the time for some showstopping, iconic cakes. Last year, Mister Baker designed two 100kg cakes as part of a corporate order. “We created it in four pieces, each weighing 50 kg,” he said. “It costed a total of Dh7875. Every year designs, sizes and the order numbers seem to increasing as more and more people celebrate.” Meanwhile Khadija has fond memories of a cake she created for the 50th national day. “I had the honour of designing a stunning 3-tier cake adorned with edible flowers in the colors of the national flag,” she said. ALSO READ: UAE: Meet the Filipino pastry chef behind Dubai's viral pistachio kunafa chocolate Look: Bella Hadid is all praise for Dubai chef's pistachio kunafa Pistachio kunafa dosa or tea? How viral Dubai chocolate bar is inspiring other chefs in UAE