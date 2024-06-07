Eid Al Adha in Dubai: Free entry for children at Expo City attractions

The KBAs play a crucial role in contributing to the protection of biodiversity from extinction
In celebration of Eid Al Adha, children aged 12 years and below will enjoy free access to all Expo City Dubai’s pavilions and attractions, including Terra’s indoor play area and Taqa Island.
Adults, meanwhile, can buy a pavilion ticket for Dh50 or an attractions’ pass for Dh120; while all visitors can enjoy a 20 per cent discount on select dining options.
UAE residents are set to get one day off for Arafah day, and three days off for the Eid Al Adha, according to the government's list of public holidays.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Expo City Dubai had earlier announced their opening times during the summer months. From June 15 to September 15, Terra, Alif, Vision and Women’s Pavilions, as well as Expo 2020 Dubai museum and Stories of Nations exhibitions will be open from 12 noon to 8pm Monday-Friday, and 10am to 8pm on weekends. Garden in the Sky, and Rashid and Latifa’s playgrounds will be open from 5-10pm daily.
Projections on Al Wasl dome will be turned off from June 1 to October 1; the Surreal water feature will close from July 1 to September 15 to conserve water and energy. Garden in the Sky will be closed for annual maintenance from July 1 to August 15.
Expo City Dubai will also have a summer camp from July 8 to August 23 (from 9am to 2.30pm) at Terra Pavilion, where children can learn about robotics and photography as well as enjoy fitness, art and craft, and field trips to local attractions.
ALSO READ:
The KBAs play a crucial role in contributing to the protection of biodiversity from extinction
Insurance brokerage companies said scammers are posting too-good-to-be-true deals
On the night before he died, he was sharing memories and experiences from his work at Khaleej Times' production department
A gunman fired shots at the US embassy in Beirut and was wounded in an exchange of fire with troops
Hessa, 37, was inspired to launch her own business — Jasmine Bracelets — after participating in a workshop
Over 30 technologies were on display at the Emirates airlines headquarters on as part of an innovation exhibition
A directive was issued to ensure employees are able to meet their needs for the festival
The popular summer fruit is expected to be slightly expensive this season as vendors notice increased expenses from distributors, shipping and storage