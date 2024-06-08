E-Paper

Eid Al Adha 2024: Going on UAE food trip? 7 places for Emirati cuisine across 7 emirates

From modern chic atmosphere to travelling back in time in the 1960s, communing with nature, and finding a hidden gem, these places will give you a variety of experience

By Khadijah Buksh

Photo: Instagram/Al Fanar Restaurant &amp; Cafe
Photo: Instagram/Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe

Published: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 12:17 PM

Last updated: Sat 8 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM

The long weekend for the highly anticipated Islamic festival Eid Al Adha is just around the corner. UAE residents are set to get one day off for Arafah day and three days off for the Feast of Sacrifice.

The holidays will be spent celebrating with family and friends. This can also be a time to go around the UAE and get reacquainted with local heritage and culture. What better way to celebrate the occasion than enjoying local cuisine while sharing moments with loved ones?


Are you looking for Emirati cuisine with memorable experience from modern chic atmosphere to travelling back in time in the 1960s, communing with nature, finding a hidden gem, or simply trying something different this Eid? Here is a list:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Abu Dhabi

Erth Restaurant located in North Parking, Qasr Al Hosn

Awarded one Michelin star and winner of Best MENA Restaurant by a local magazine, diners can indulge in the modern chic atmosphere with inspiration taken from Emirati culture. Each dish is locally sourced from farms across the UAE. Erth Restaurant boasts of presenting a modern twist to traditional Emirati dishes under a starlit sky in the Capital.

Photo: Instagram/Erth Abu Dhabi
Photo: Instagram/Erth Abu Dhabi

Dubai

Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe

Locations: Al Seef, Expo City Dubai, Al Barsha, Dubai Festival City

Travel back in time to 1960 Dubai. Inspired by a rustic interior and alfresco courtyard, Al Fanar makes the perfect location for you and your loved ones to celebrate Eid Al-Adha as you immerse yourself in an array of authentic Emirati dishes. Following your authentic Emirati meal, Al Fanar also provides you with the opportunity to learn more about the UAE’s culture and heritage, with their very own on-site museum.

Photo: Instagram/Al Fanar Restaurant &amp; Cafe
Photo: Instagram/Al Fanar Restaurant & Cafe

Sharjah

Arabian Tea House in Souq Al Shanasiya, Corniche Street, Al Merijah

Established in 1997, this hidden gem is located in the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. Quench your thirst as you sip a warm cup of gahwa, a traditional Emirati coffee, as you admire the gentle décor. From turquoise benches to white rattan chairs and lace curtains, delicately surrounded by various flowers, the Arabian Tea House perfectly executes the tone of tranquility and authenticity for the perfect brunch spot this Eid Al Adha.

Photo: Instagram/Arabian Tea House
Photo: Instagram/Arabian Tea House

Ajman

The Grove in Al Zorah Pavilion, Al Ittihad St.

Enjoy Emirati and Levantine banquet while being one with nature. Parents can dine and enjoy a verdant view of mangroves and sapphire lagoons while their children can spend their time at a dedicated play area adjacent to the restaurant.

Photo: Instagram/The Grove
Photo: Instagram/The Grove

Umm Al Quwain

Emirates Sea Restaurant in King Faisal Street

When you visit Emirates Sea Restaurant, you are in for a treat not only of the best seafood, but also the comfort of dining in cabins specially designed for families. The restaurant provides a variety of selection, so you can choose accordingly.

Photo: Instagram/Emirates Sea Restaurant
Photo: Instagram/Emirates Sea Restaurant

Ras Al Khaimah

Kibba Wa Tabbola in Al Dhait South

Kibba Wa Tabbola provides a unique experience to its visitors – in both their food and ambience, enveloped in elegance and authenticity. The grape leave mahashi (various vegetables rolled up in grape leaf filled with rice) and lahem beajine (an open-top meat pie, often made using spiced beef) are a must-try.

Photo: Facebook/Kibba.tabbola
Photo: Facebook/Kibba.tabbola

Fujairah

Rumailah Farm in Umbrella Beach

Try something different this Eid al Adha and take a trip to Rumailah Farm, serving as a local dairy source for the eastern Emirates. Their traditional handmade asida, made by using locally sourced products is a must-try. If you're looking for a fun family activity, be sure to book a farm tour so you and your family can meet the farm’s very own Jersey cows.

Photo: Instagram/Rumailah Farm
Photo: Instagram/Rumailah Farm

ALSO READ:


