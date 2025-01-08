UAE: Want to study space, stars? This university is now offering PhD

A university in the UAE has introduced a pioneering PhD programme in Astrophysics and Space Systems.

This five-year programme, a first of its kind in the region, is fully based in Abu Dhabi and will be led by international scholars and researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD).

Participants can choose between two distinct tracks: Astrophysics, focusing on theoretical studies, or Space Systems, which emphasises engineering. Both tracks aim to equip students for careers in academia, the expanding space industry, and the field of space exploration.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“As an astronaut, I have witnessed the transformative power of education and innovation in space science as catalysts for progress on Earth and beyond,” said Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, who is also the UAE Minister of Youth. “This programme will create a vital talent pipeline to advance our national space strategy while inspiring future generations to push boundaries, explore new frontiers, and contribute to humanity's collective ambitions.”

Kicking off in the fall semester of 2025, the programme will access the broad range of expertise at NYU Abu Dhabi, training scientists and engineers needed to help design and analyse the data from future space missions.

“The launch of the Astrophysics and Space Systems PhD programme completes the chain for space education at all academic levels in the UAE,” said Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the UAE Space Agency. “Space research and education are central to the UAE's vision for driving knowledge and fostering innovation. This PhD program represents a significant step forward in strengthening the UAE's position in the space sector.”

Senior members of the university noted that the establishment of this programme underscores the university’s unwavering commitment to advancing academic excellence and innovation in fields critical to the UAE and the future of humanity.

NYUAD Provost Arlie Petters, the chief academic officer, said, “By harnessing our world-class research facilities, interdisciplinary expertise, and collaborations with leading space agencies, we are preparing our students to lead in the burgeoning UAE space sector. This programme elevates NYUAD’s standing as a hub for groundbreaking research and education and aligns with our mission to cultivate talent that will drive the UAE’s ambitious vision for space exploration and technological leadership.”