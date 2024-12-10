UAE universities ranked among the best in sustainability in Arab region

Photo: File used for illustrative purposes

Ten universities in the UAE were ranked among the Arab region’s 'best universities for sustainability and social impact', according to the 2025 QS World University Rankings: Sustainability.

Leading the Emirati institutions is the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), securing the 343rd position globally in this category.

Overall, the UAE’s highest average score is in 'equality', suggesting a high level of on-campus diversity and support for students and staff.

Assessing social impact, environmental impact and governance, the rankings provide a unique and detailed framework to assess how universities are taking action to tackle the world’s most pressing global challenges.

The American University of Beirut (AUB) is the regional leader in four of QS’ nine lenses, including 'equality', 'knowledge exchange', 'impact of education', and 'environmental sustainability'.

Its strongest performances are in 'knowledge exchange' and 'environmental sustainability', in which it places 77th and 58th respectively.

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University (KAU) is the second-highest ranked in the Arab Region, placing 207th globally.

It achieves the region’s highest score in 'employability and outcomes', placing 138th globally in this lens. Saudi Arabia shines for environmental research. Of the region’s four highest-ranked universities in this indicator, three are in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Cairo University is the highest-ranked university in Egypt. It boasts exceptional education in subjects likely to have a positive environmental impact, such as earth and marine sciences, reflected in the 'environmental education' lens, in which it places 98th.

Qatar University is the Arab region’s third-highest ranked institution. It is the region’s top performer in 'health and wellbeing', suggesting excellent quality of life and on-campus provisions. It is also the regional leader in 'governance', which assesses factors including decision-making, ethics and hiring practices. It places 236th and 153rd in these lenses, respectively.

“The QS Sustainability Rankings support the higher education sector’s transition to sustainable practices by promoting transparency, impactful research, equality, and climate mitigation," said Jessica Turner, CEO of QS.

"By assessing institutions across environmental, social and governance (ESG) categories with a focus on external impact, the rankings catalyse ideas, actions, and engagement, fostering positive change in higher education.”

What matters to students In choosing universities, students these days are looking not only into excellence and global reputatin — they are also reviewing an institution's sustainability practices, Turner said. Some 62 per cent of prospective students "consider sustainability practices 'very important, and 40 per cent actively seek this information when choosing universities", according to the 2024 QS International Student Survey. This year’s evaluation features 1744 universities across 107 countries and territories. The US is the most represented, with 239 ranked institutions, followed by China with 114 and the UK with 99. ALSO READ: UAE clarifies new student admission policy after EmSAT cancelled UAE: New system provides easier access to higher education, says minister UAE to introduce real estate degree for Emiratis at universities