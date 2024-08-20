UAE to replace exams with skills-based evaluations for some students

These schemes offer much value to residents and give them an opportunity to try out new experiences at a very economical price
Exams will be replaced with skills-based evaluations for some students studying in the UAE's public schools, authorities announced on Tuesday.
Skills of students in the second cycle, from fifth to eighth grade, will be measured in this project instead of them having to sit for exams at the end of the academic year.
This move was announced by Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.
She explained that the change in evaluation methods is a gradual cultural shift rather than a radical one.
Al Amiri noted, “While we have decreased the passing rate from 70 per cent to 60 per cent based on educational outcomes, the project requiring a full exam has not been implemented at any stage. We will apply this in the second stage to assess the readiness of both students and staff.”
She added, “The final exam does not accurately reflect a student's comprehensive understanding of the curriculum. Any change in the educational process must be carefully measured to ensure it targets student needs and supports their educational journey.”
It has not yet been disclosed how student projects will be evaluated or how they will be applied.
The Ministry also announced the opening of 25 schools, this includes 12 new schools and 13 others which have been under comprehensive maintenance. More than 5,000 new buses have also been introduced ahead of the academic year.
Educational institutions are actively preparing for students' return by distributing welcome-back kits and setting up new parent orientation websites. To ease the first day’s traffic congestion, many schools are coordinating staggered start times with nearby institutions.
Many parents are now shopping for new supplies or opting for second-hand items to manage their expenses. Some UAE parents are even spending up to Dh2,000 per child on back-to-school essentials.
According to UAE officials, approximately 20,000 students transitioned from private to public schools in 2023. Officials said that more than 280,000 students will be returning to government schools on August 26, this year.
