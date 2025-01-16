UAE teacher who built e-learning tool during Covid shortlisted for $1-million award

From more than 5,000 nominations and applications across 89 countries, a teacher from Fujairah, UAE, has earned a spot in the top 50 shortlist for the prestigious $1 million GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize.

Moza Mohammed Rashid Saadan Al-Hafiti a teacher at the at Zayed Educational Complex, Dibba, was selected for her innovative and passionate teaching methods. During Covid-19, Moza developed a virtual learning platform to ensure that her students, who could not attend in-person classes, continued their education.

She also pioneered the creation of an interactive prayer carpet, making learning to pray enjoyable and engaging for students. The Ministry of Economy has acknowledged her contributions to innovation by granting her intellectual property rights.

After discovering that she is one of the top 50 contenders, Moza said, "I am deeply humbled to be in the top 50 shortlist for the Global Teacher Prize. I am honoured to be named alongside so many inspirational educators from around the world. Thank you to the Varkey Foundation, GEMS Education, and UNESCO for recognising teachers' crucial role in society. Every teacher plays a part in inspiring curiosity, fostering creativity, and empowering students to reach their fullest potential."

Moza Mohammed Rashid Saadan Al-Hafiti

Top recognition

Moza is no stranger to recognition, having previously won accolades such as the Hamdan bin Rashid Award for Distinguished Teacher, the Sharjah Award for Distinguished Teacher, and the Khalifa Educational Award.

Her achievements, including being named a Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert and receiving the Mohammed Bin Zayed Award for Best Gulf Teacher, underscore her significant contributions to the teaching profession.

Impressive results

Moza's teaching philosophy emphasises creating an inclusive, stimulating learning environment where every student is empowered to excel.

Her use of smart learning tools and virtual platforms has boosted student engagement and fostered critical thinking and creativity. This innovative approach has led to remarkable outcomes, with her students achieving an impressive 88 per cent improvement in diagnostic test scores.

During Covid-19, the virtual learning platform created by her for uninterrupted education proved so successful that it was maintained even after the pandemic. Additionally, she prepares comprehensive lesson plans that cater to diverse academic needs, incorporating remedial, reinforcement, and enrichment programmes.

Outside the classroom, Moza is pivotal in advancing educational practices within her school and the broader community. She works alongside colleagues to design innovative curricula and strategies aimed at enhancing the quality of education. Her leadership extends to mentoring fellow teachers, delivering workshops, and spearheading educational initiatives at school and national levels.

Her other notable innovations include the ‘Technical Promising Initiative’, which develops students' technological and future skills in the first and second cycles.

Global Teacher Prize The award which is in its ninth year, is the largest award of its kind, celebrating excellence in education worldwide. It was established to honour an exceptional educator who has made a remarkable impact on the teaching profession and to highlight the vital role teachers play in society. Sunny Varkey, Founder of the Global Teacher Prize and Chairman of the Varkey Foundation, said, "The Global Teacher Prize was created to spotlight the critical role of education in addressing the major challenges of our time – from combating climate change to reducing inequality and navigating technological change. I congratulate all top 50 finalists, who are joining a global community of educators leading the way to build a better future." By showcasing countless stories of heroes who have transformed the lives of young people, the prize aims to celebrate the extraordinary work of millions of teachers worldwide. Since its inception in 2014, the prize has attracted over 100,000 applications and nominations from across the globe. Stefania Giannini, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Education, said, "UNESCO is proud to support the Global Teacher Prize, which honours the dedication and impact of teachers worldwide. In a time of global teacher shortages, challenging conditions and technological advances, recognising and investing in teachers is essential to building a just, inclusive, and sustainable future. Teachers matter as they shape not only the next generation but the future of our societies."