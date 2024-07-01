UAE: Taaleem to operate UK's prestigious Harrow schools across country

The Ruler took to X to extend his well wishes to the educational staff for the successful conclusion of their academic year
Dubai-based Taaleem has acquired the rights to Harrow International Schools Ltd from the UK, securing exclusive ownership and operational rights for these schools throughout the UAE.
Harrow has been renowned as the educational institution of choice for British prime ministers, aristocrats, and prominent societal figures over the centuries.
Notably, Harrow School has educated and nurtured some of the world’s most influential figures, including Lord Byron, Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, King Hussein of Jordan, the former rulers of Iraq and Zanzibar, Lord Rayleigh, seven UK Prime Ministers and numerous influencers, inventors, artists, and Nobel Laureates.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The agreement also grants Taaleem rights in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. This aligns with the group’s strategy to expand its regional presence and diversify, which complements its objectives as a Dubai Financial Markets (DFM) listed entity.
Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, said, "We are incredibly proud to partner with Harrow International Schools Limited. This agreement marks a significant milestone for Taaleem as we combine Harrow’s prestigious and long-standing tradition of educational excellence with Taaleem’s regional experience and focus on local culture and values."
"We are committed to providing our students with the highest standards of education, fostering an environment where they can thrive both academically and personally," he added.
David Eyton, Chairman of the Governors of Harrow School, added, “We are delighted to expand the opportunity for more children to access a Harrow education with Taaleem – a partner who shares our commitment to raising educational standards by focusing on the development of pupils’ talents and passions. By establishing world-class schools that offer a premium education based on the Harrow Values of courage, honour, humility and fellowship, our joint aspiration is to prepare children with diverse backgrounds and abilities for a life of learning, leadership, service and personal fulfilment.”
The addition of the Harrow International Schools in Taaleem’s portfolio is aligned with its strategy to enhance educational standards and accessibility in the region, supporting the UAE’s vision for a diversified economy and sustainable development.
This partnership complements the school group’s two new Dubai British Schools, Jumeira and Mira, which are set to open to students in August 2024 and September 2025, respectively.
Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem, commented, “It is a privilege to extend Harrow's legacy of academic excellence and holistic education across the GCC region. By combining Harrow's distinguished educational philosophy with Taaleem’s focus and commitment to premium education, we are set to provide an unparalleled educational experience for our students. The partnership also marks an important milestone for Taaleem as we launch our first Super-Premium schools in the GCC, providing even greater choice for parents and students across the region.”
ALSO READ:
The Ruler took to X to extend his well wishes to the educational staff for the successful conclusion of their academic year
She is also the first Emirati officer specialising in virtual and augmented reality to serve at the organisation
2-month long promotions offer visitors unprecedented packages with complimentary experiences at the emirate's tourist spots
For a majority of students, July 5 is the last working day, with institutions reopening after almost two months on August 26
Although penalties are not in place in emirates other than Abu Dhabi, there have been speculations that the market is moving towards a more well-organised direction
Some expats said they would not reside in a nation that requires its residents to work six days a week
Mortgage buyers were typically younger individuals who preferred being around popular lifestyles and social hotspots, a report revealed
The emirate's Executive Council approved a plan that aims to cover 140 stations over 228 square kilometres by 2040