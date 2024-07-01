UAE: Taaleem to operate UK's prestigious Harrow schools across country

Photos: Supplied

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 5:21 PM

Dubai-based Taaleem has acquired the rights to Harrow International Schools Ltd from the UK, securing exclusive ownership and operational rights for these schools throughout the UAE.

Harrow has been renowned as the educational institution of choice for British prime ministers, aristocrats, and prominent societal figures over the centuries.

Notably, Harrow School has educated and nurtured some of the world’s most influential figures, including Lord Byron, Winston Churchill, Jawaharlal Nehru, King Hussein of Jordan, the former rulers of Iraq and Zanzibar, Lord Rayleigh, seven UK Prime Ministers and numerous influencers, inventors, artists, and Nobel Laureates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The agreement also grants Taaleem rights in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. This aligns with the group’s strategy to expand its regional presence and diversify, which complements its objectives as a Dubai Financial Markets (DFM) listed entity.

Khalid Al Tayer, Chairman of Taaleem, said, "We are incredibly proud to partner with Harrow International Schools Limited. This agreement marks a significant milestone for Taaleem as we combine Harrow’s prestigious and long-standing tradition of educational excellence with Taaleem’s regional experience and focus on local culture and values."

"We are committed to providing our students with the highest standards of education, fostering an environment where they can thrive both academically and personally," he added.

David Eyton, Chairman of the Governors of Harrow School, added, “We are delighted to expand the opportunity for more children to access a Harrow education with Taaleem – a partner who shares our commitment to raising educational standards by focusing on the development of pupils’ talents and passions. By establishing world-class schools that offer a premium education based on the Harrow Values of courage, honour, humility and fellowship, our joint aspiration is to prepare children with diverse backgrounds and abilities for a life of learning, leadership, service and personal fulfilment.”