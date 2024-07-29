E-Paper

UAE summer break: 5 ways students can upskill, prepare for academic year

Enroling in online courses, reading, and volunteering, are some of the things students can do to boost personal growth

Ashwani Kumar
Photos: Supplied
Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 2:49 PM

Last updated: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 6:50 PM

After a month of relaxing and rejuvenating, students can use the remaining time of the summer break to upskill, learn new things, and get a head start on their academic year, a top educationalist said.

“While we still have the luxury of long breaks, it is on us to make the most out of this time,” professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University (ADU), told Khaleej Times.


Professor Aouad suggested a list of things that students can do to better prepare for the year ahead, and boost their personal and mental growth in addition to learning new life skills.


Engage in online courses

Professor Aouad noted that students can explore new subjects within their field or beyond to deepen their knowledge and identify career ambitions.

“Students can use online platforms for courses in everything from data science to creative writing. Earning certificates within your field will boost your skillset and provide an added advantage when applying for jobs. Other than industry-specific training, some topics that can help across disciplines include communications, project management, the use of AI tools, presentation development and management skills.”

Volunteer for a social cause

Professor Aouad underlined that volunteering releases a feel-good hormone called dopamine, which reduces stress and increases positive, relaxed feelings.

Students “make a difference in society while building valuable soft skills through volunteer work with organisations. You can develop essential skills like leadership and teamwork while contributing to impactful social initiatives. Volunteering provides an ideal platform to start building social connections that can lead to professional opportunities later in life,” he said.

Boost mental wellness

The university chancellor noted that students can use the break to develop and strengthen their mental wellness, which will be helpful throughout their education and beyond.

“Exercise is a great way to release stress, and it is never too late or too early to introduce exercise into our lifestyles. Experiment with different exercises, like yoga, running, or team sports, to find out which ones you enjoy the most and make a conscious effort to commit to exercise as part of your daily routine. Other stress management techniques that you can learn include breathing techniques, relaxation exercises, and meditation exercises.”

Catch up on inspiring reads

The professor recommended two books: ‘The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business’ by Charles Duhigg and ‘The Psychology of Money’ by Morgan Housel.

“‘The Power of Habit’ is a fascinating exploration of the science behind habits and how they can be changed. It will help you break undesirable habits while building new habits that can better serve your personal and professional career goals. ‘The Psychology of Money’ explores the intricate relationship between wealth, greed, and happiness. It will help you manage your finances, positively influence financial decisions and help develop a healthier relationship with money.”

Build language skills

Learning new languages improves cognitive health and functionality. It helps students connect with others on a deeper level and can boost career prospects.

“Some of the world’s fastest-growing languages after English include Mandarin, Arabic, Hindi, French, and Portuguese. Arabic is one of the most widely spoken languages in the region, and it is increasingly valuable in global business and diplomatic relations, especially if you are aiming to pursue your career in the region,” professor Aouad said.

Ashwani Kumar


