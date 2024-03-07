Reduced hours, holidays during Ramadan: UAE schools to finish term curriculum before holy month starts

Photo: KT file. For illustrative purpose only

Published: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 7 Mar 2024, 7:04 AM

Schools in the UAE are engaging in careful lesson planning and conducting summative assessments this week, as they anticipate the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The month of fasting and spirituality is anticipated to begin in the country on March 12. The exact dates could differ slightly based on moon sighting.

Meanwhile, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on Wednesday announced that school timings in Dubai during Ramadan should not exceed five hours of instruction time.

Headteachers revealed that schools are adapting curriculum planning to reduce the emphasis on new learning while students observe fasting.

Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls, said, “In our school, we place great emphasis on strategically mapping out our curriculum, especially during Ramadan. Recognising the significance of this month, we adjust our lesson plans to lessen the focus on new, critical learning objectives while our students are fasting. Our parents are supportive and understand the necessity of occasional increases in workload throughout the year.”

Lisa Johnson

Modified timetable

Headteachers say that this sensitive approach serves to alleviate stress on the pupils during this spiritually enriching period.

She added, “Our teachers meticulously plan to make the most of the school days during Ramadan, focusing on revising concepts that reoccur across different grade levels or introducing content that, while important, is not central to the core curriculum. This approach ensures that our students continue to make academic progress while respecting the cultural and religious values that are at the heart of our community.”

In Indian-curriculum schools, this year, the academic calendar coincides well with Ramadan, allowing students to manage their spiritual and cultural commitments.

Principals highlighted that the end-of-session break offers students additional time for reflection and relaxation.

Amity School Dubai Principal, Sangita Chima, said, “Students and teachers in our school transition smoothly into the holy month of Ramadan with a planned completion of curricular goals and summative assessments. Our school carefully adjusts the pace of the curriculum according to the Islamic Lunar Calendar. This year, the first week of Ramadan commences when all end-of-session academic requirements and standards have been achieved.”

Sangita Chima

Collaborative planning with well-coordinated curriculum maps and lesson plans are shared with parents and students. “Co-curricular experiences are also designed around the holy month with active student engagement,” she added.

Curriculum reviewed every year

During Ramadan, schools adopt a modified timetable that excludes Physical Education, Dance, and Music, creating flexibility in the schedule.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International said, “We will be starting the new academic year in the middle of the holy month of Ramadan. We do backward planning and look for building blocks in the curriculum getting affected. The curriculum is reviewed each year to accommodate Ramadan timings.”

Abhilasha Singh

The teachers prepare the Long-Term plan and assess portions being covered during the Ramadan period. “Then accommodations are made in the Medium-Term plan of the term.”

“Effort is taken not to lose any portions in the curriculum... certain unimportant topics after careful considerations are assigned as independent learning assignments,” added Singh.

