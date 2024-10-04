UAE: School heads say strong ethics, policies in place to prevent bribing of teachers

In splitting the prize money among 11 people, there would be some maths involved because some pitched in Dh50, others Dh100, and a few gave Dh200
Heads of schools in the UAE expressed concern over the British teacher accepting bribes from students in exchange for altering their exam results.
The case, which resulted in the teacher being sentenced to three years in prison, Dh5,000 fine and deportation, has sparked conversations about the importance of ethical conduct and transparency within educational institutions.
Zubair Ahmad, COO of Springdales School in Dubai, said that there is a need for schools to prioritise integrity and value systems alongside academic excellence. “It is very sad news to hear. Teaching is a noble profession, and it’s heartbreaking when a teacher is involved in such unethical behaviour,” said Ahmad.
“Schools must implement comprehensive training on ethical conduct. While focusing on education, we cannot afford to neglect our focus our values system.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Ahmad further said that they have strict measures in place to address such issues at school. “We have made it mandatory for teachers to sign an ethical code of conduct as part of their induction. Regular evaluations and thorough background checks of teachers are also essential to prevent incidents of misconduct,” said Ahmad.
He highlighted that they have a comprehensive employee safeguarding declaration policy in place at their school. “This policy is designed for employees working with children and clearly outlines expectations for all staff. It not only supports them in fulfilling their duty to protect children but also ensures the safety of the entire school community, including protecting themselves,” said Ahmad, adding that the policy focuses to prioritise the child in all actions.
Ahmad further mentioned that support systems such as mentorship programs, counselling, and conflict resolution teams are crucial in helping teachers navigate challenges and uphold the highest standards of professionalism.
Similarly, Abhilasha Singh, Principal of Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi highlighted the importance of work ethics in preventing such incidents. “Work ethics are extremely important,” said Singh. “We guide teachers to avoid accepting gifts from parents as it creates obligations. Our school has a good conduct policy that includes an ethical work element, guiding teachers to live by a moral code.”
Individuals who request, accept or promise bribes in the private sector would be subject to a fine equivalent to the benefit accepted by them (provided the fine is not less than Dh5,000), confiscation of the actual benefit accepted, and imprisonment not exceeding five years.
French expat, Marie Dubois, whose daughter attends a school in Dubai, said: “Ethics are fundamental to any educational institution, and it is essential that clear policies are in place to prevent such incidents. We believe that schools here already implement strict measures around this. They could probably include auditing of grading procedures, to ensure that no opportunities for bribery exist within the system.
“Also, reinforcing a culture of accountability, with regular training for staff on integrity, can help safeguard against any future misconduct. An anonymous reporting mechanism can also prove to be helpful,” she added.
ALSO READ:
In splitting the prize money among 11 people, there would be some maths involved because some pitched in Dh50, others Dh100, and a few gave Dh200
The violations were recorded over the past three months
The decision was issued after the eatery was found violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated legislation
The initiative aims to ensure residential neighbourhoods are secured to the maximum at night time
The emirate's Ruler, however, stressed that nature reserves should not be treated as parks where people can walk in
The selection process for this year was highly competitive, with 7,800 applicants vying for 120 spots, resulting in a 1.73 per cent acceptance rate
MBRGI was created to provide basic human needs like health, knowledge, fight illiteracy and poverty, dissemination of culture and development of education
Medics explained the gut has a rich network of neurons, just like the brain, and many neurotransmitters are common between neurons in these locations