UAE President orders payment of all student debts in govt schools

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 3:28 PM Last updated: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 3:51 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday ordered that all debts of public school students be paid.

Unpaid dues worth Dh155 million shall be cleared as part of the initiative that aimed to support the youth's education, said a report on state-run news agency Wam.

Students who live in the country and registered in government schools will benefit from the initiative, which will be rolled out in coordination with Emirates Foundation for School Education.

It will cover all debts until the academic year 2023-2024, the report added.

