UAE launches school project to nurture students' talents

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 8:22 PM Last updated: Thu 9 May 2024, 8:54 PM

The UAE on Thursday launched a project to empower and nurture 1,000 talented students across various fields.

The ‘Freejna School project’, which aims to turn every government school into a community centre after school hours, will train students in science, literature, culture, sports and art.

The project will be implemented in three stages. The initial experimental stage will activate community activities in selected government schools. The second stage will evaluate the impact of the programmes on students. The third stage will see the project's expansion to encompass all government schools in the country.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Students from different schools perform during the press conference to announce the Freejna School project in Dubai. — Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Highlighting the significance of this initiative for future governmental education, Mubarak Al Hammadi, Acting Head of the extracurricular activities Department at the Emirates School Education Foundation, said: "The Freejna School project will include a wide range of activities and programmes, such as sports, culture, science, literature and art. Additionally, it will feature various programmes geared towards community interests, including 'Al Sanaa,' which aims to develop social skills in Emirati children."

This project aims to bring UAE families and communities together. “When family members gather in a single place, such as the school, harmony is enhanced. The school becomes a central meeting point for all community members. Parents can now actively involve their children in activities after official school hours," Al Hammadi told Khaleej Times.

Mubarak Al Hammadi.

“The Freejna School project is one of the transformative projects in the national education sector. It will contribute to a significant shift in our government educational system. It aligns with our comprehensive vision for the future of the government education sector, with its broad societal reach," stated Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology at a press conference.

Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri speaks at the press conference to announce the Freejna School project. — Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

As part of the project, schools will serve as places for constructive interaction and diverse activities. The programme is conducted in a safe and accessible environment close to the student's home. By fostering harmony and unity between society and families, the project aims to foster stronger bonds.

"In our public schools, we have advanced infrastructure and state-of-the-art facilities. Therefore, we have developed an operational plan to make the most of school facilities outside of school hours. This is to bring together our students, educators, community members, and partners in one place," the minister added.

ALSO READ: