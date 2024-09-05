UAE: Indian schools celebrate Teachers’ Day with gold coin gifts, performances

Photos: Supplied

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 5:11 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 5:28 PM

Teachers at an Indian school received gold coins as part of the Teachers’ Day celebrations held on Thursday.

Many Indian curriculum schools enthusiastically marked Thursday, September 5, observed as Teachers' Day in India, with senior students stepping into the roles of teachers for the day.

Notably, the UAE is home to over 105 Indian curriculum schools.

Institutions lauded all their educators for their exemplary contribution that have lasting impact of the lives of their students.

Abhilasha Singh, Principal, Shining Star International, Abu Dhabi said, “Our community partners Burjeel Hospital visited our school to present Outstanding Teacher award to one of our teaching staff. Malabar Gold, Musaffah every year, celebrates Teachers Day with us presenting a huge delicious cake and gift vouchers for our teachers. Their team presented the teachers with raffle draw coupons and gold coins this year. The teacher who got the first prize got a 200g cold coin and several others won 100g cold coins as part of the raffle draw.”

School leaders paid tribute to the renowned educator Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, in whose honour this day is celebrated across the Indian subcontinent and at Indian curriculum schools in the UAE.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools, said, “There was a special celebration for teachers organised by all students, which included dances and skit to recall the transition of education from the Gurukul to AI. The celebration also had a few games conducted for teachers. A personalised gift with a unique message for each educator was indelible and they felt deeply valued for being a teacher.”

Dressed in traditional attire, teachers were greeted by the senior leaders as they came into the school, setting the tone for a day filled with warmth and appreciation.

Zubair Ahmad, COO Springdales School, Dubai, said, “Senior students took charge of the classrooms, allowing the teachers to relax and enjoy the festivities. Students recited poems of gratitude and performed songs dedicated to their mentors. The day was punctuated with entertaining games and concluded with a sumptuous lunch hosted by the school, leaving the teachers feeling truly cherished.”

Personalised notes for teachers by principals

At Delhi Private School, Dubai students organised a special Teachers' Day assembly to celebrate their teachers, featuring unique performances. They presented mementos, conveying their heartfelt gratitude.