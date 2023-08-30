UAE: Hybrid classes to be implemented for some university students in Sharjah

The winner who claimed his prize at Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket plans to consult with his mother and wife to explore options on how to utilise the prize money
A new hybrid education system shall be implemented at a top university in Sharjah, considering the unique circumstances of some students.
His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, authorised the new scheme for the University of Sharjah (UoS), aiming to benefit working students in particular.
"I sympathise with working students who are unable to consistently attend university," Sheikh Dr Sultan said during a phone interview on the Direct Line radio programme.
"As a result, the University of Sharjah will implement a hybrid education system that blends in-person and remote learning," he added.
Under the new scheme, a student has to be at the university for only one day per week for each course — instead of three days a week, the Sharjah Ruler explained. The following two days shall be completed online.
"This system, however, will be used only in particular instances with evidence that the student's circumstances demand the hybrid approach in order for them to complete their education. This includes employees who are unable to take leave; it does not apply to everyone," he clarified.
Sheikh Dr Sultan has introduced the scheme in response to a phone call from a resident named Umm Saud, who raised concerns about her inability to regularly attend lectures due to work commitments as an employee.
The UAE leader also emphasised the necessity of learning and appreciating the Arabic language.
"If people truly understood the importance of the language they speak, they would engage in learning it with dedication and persistence, as I have done," he said.
