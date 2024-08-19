UAE: Child staying up late? Doctors urge parents to help kids ease into school routine

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 2:31 PM

As teachers and administrative staff head back to schools starting today to ensure students have a smooth transition a week later, it falls upon parents to oversee if their children are well-equipped for the first day of school. This includes different aspects of their well-being like their mental, physical and psychological state.

The return to school routine can be difficult for both parents and children, as it requires the development of physical, emotional, and social skills that are essential for success in the academic environment, experts told Khaleej Times.

Dr Salman Kareem, Specialist Psychiatry at Aster Royal Clinic, identified several medical, emotional, and adaptive challenges that students face during this time.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Support at home

"The main challenges include exposure to illnesses from entering new environments, interacting with other students and sleep disturbances caused by late-night habits established during holidays. Additionally, students encounter difficulties such as fear of forming social relationships and stress from transitioning from a period of relaxation and comfort to a more demanding routine," he said.

Dr Kareem said that as schools reopen in six days to welcome students, children must adjust their routines to ensure an easy return to school. "Sleeping patterns should be adjusted weeks before the start of school, as well as encouraging open communication, enabling the child to express his/her's feelings and challenges, and gradually implementing routine procedures similar to school, which contribute to preparing the child psychologically to return to school smoothly," he added.

Dr Salman Kareem

Kareem encouraged parents to eat meals together and discuss the day's events, "promoting open communication and emotional support". They must also try to assign children small tasks that can help foster a sense of responsibility and accomplishment.

He stressed upon how a supportive home environment is essential for a successful transition to school

Countdown to the first day

Meanwhile, Liliane Kantar, a therapist at Aman Lil Afia Clinic Dubai, believes crossing days off the calendar helps prepare children for school.

"Using a countdown calendar can help children visualise how many days there are before school starts, reducing anxiety and increasing anticipation," she said.