UAE authority denies rumours of student's death over academic failure

The Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) on Wednesday issued a statement rubbishing rumours of a female student's death.
In an advisory shared on X, ESE said there were certain social media posts that stated there was a student who died of heart attack, triggered by academic failure or "repeating a school year".
This information, the authority said, is not true. "It was fabricated by social media users and has no factual basis".
Contrary to the claims, the name of the student included in the posts could not be found in the records of the ESE's affiliated schools.
Spreading fake news and rumours is a serious offence under the country's cybercrime law. The ESE urged the public to verify news from official sources before sharing on social media platforms.
