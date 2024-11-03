UAE announces immediate cancellation of Emsat for Grade 12 students

The immediate cancellation of EmSAT for Grade 12 students and the implementation of revised university admission criteria was announced by the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

This comes following the approval of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council.

The authority said that admission to medical and engineering programmes will now prioritise students' science subject grades over overall percentage scores.

The decision is designed to facilitate a seamless transition to higher education, enabling students to pursue their future ambitions throughout both their academic and career paths, the ministry added.