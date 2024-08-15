UAE: A-Level exam results announced, many students achieve highest grade

Photo: File

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 9:57 AM Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 10:07 AM

Students in the UAE woke up to a promising Thursday morning as A-Level exam results started coming in, and families were eager to know the next steps their children would take in their academic journeys.

First to announce was GEMS Education community, which saw a total of 1,883 students from 22 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar completing 5,191 A-level exams – a record in GEMS’ 65-year history.

The education group noted 26 per cent of the exam entries achieved A* to A grades while 52 per cent secured A* to B grades.

Notably, 14 per cent of Jumeirah College’s entries got top A* grade, while 80 per cent achieved A* to B grades. The Winchester School – Jebel Ali reported 33 per cent of its A-level entries achieved A* to A grades, with 60 per cent achieving A* to B.

Both GEMS Founders School – Dubai with over 500 exam entries and GEMS Metropole School – Motor City saw strong performance with 52 per cent of A-level entries achieving A* to B grades. This year also marks a significant milestone for two GEMS schools, as GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar and GEMS New Millennium School celebrated their first A-level cohorts. Dr Saima Rana, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Education, said: “Today, we wholeheartedly celebrate our students, whose remarkable achievements with these impressive A-level results have left us in awe… We are excited to see now how they will continue to shine and shape a brighter future for all.”

More to follow