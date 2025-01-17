UAE: 50% off on tuition fee, no cost to apply at City Ajman University for 4 days

City University Ajman

Scholarships of up to 50 per cent for various courses at City University Ajman are available for interested students, it was announced on Friday.

The scholarships will be on offer during the university's upcoming Open Week, set to run from Monday, January 20 to Friday, January 24.

The event will take place from 9.30am to 6pm each day, allowing visitors enough time to tour the campus, speak with faculty members, and understand the admissions process in depth.

Besides scholarships, students applying for admission will also have their application fees waived, the university further said.

During the Open Week, students will have the chance to explore a range of academic programmes available across various faculties, including Dentistry, Business, Technology, Media, Law, Humanities, and Education.

They will also receive detailed information about admission requirements and the university’s unique offerings.