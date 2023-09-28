UAE: 10 schools in top 15 in Middle East education rankings

Photo: Dubai College

Ten private schools in the UAE have been recognised among the top 15 educational institutions in the Middle East.

These schools also ranked as part of the top 125 private educational institutions worldwide in Carfax Education’s 2023 school index.

The schools' index was reviewed and selected by a panel of education experts, led by Carfax Education, with consultants on the ground across the world.

The schools include Brighton College Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, British School Al Khubairat (BSAK), Dubai College, Jumeirah College, Jumeirah English Speaking School Arabian Ranches, Nord Anglia International School, Dubai, North London Collegiate Schools, Dubai, Repton Dubai and Swiss Scientific International School in Dubai.

These schools that are featured in the list for a second time in a row, mostly follow the UK curriculum, with some providing the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma programme.

Schools were chosen based on their academic achievements, readiness for university admission, distinctive values, and local and global recognition, as well as their ability to equip students for success beyond their academic pursuits.

Fiona McKenzie, Head of Education, Carfax Education, said: “Now in its fourth year, the Schools Index has rapidly become a valuable resource for parents looking for the very best education for their child, wherever they are in the world - as well as for the private schools sector.”

“Demand for excellent schools remains high and is still fiercely competitive, as parents strive to ensure their child receives the strongest foundations to set them up for a lifetime of success,” added McKenzie.

Top schools listed for 2023 also include world-renowned schools in the UK, as well as those further afield, such as St Paul’s School in Brazil and Geelong Grammar School in Australia. New entries for this year include the UK prep school, Port Regis, as well as Amadeus International School in Vienna, The British School in Delhi, and The Dalton School, USA.

Head teachers incredibly proud of achievement

Meanwhile, headteachers of these schools reinforce the excellence being demonstrated by their school community which includes teachers, pupils, and parents.

Scott Carnochan, HeadMaster of Brighton College Abu Dhabi said: “I am incredibly proud of what our school achieves each day. The strength of community, alongside our outstanding academic outcomes and the phenomenal teaching, care, and guidance provided by our teachers, will undoubtedly have played a significant role in Brighton College Abu Dhabi being ranked as the second top school in the Middle East by the 2023 school index from Carfax Education.”

Michael Lambert, Head of Dubai College expressed his delight at his school’s prominent placement in the rankings.

He said: “We are delighted to have been recognised for the fourth year running as one of the world's top private schools globally in the Carfax Education Schools Index 2023. We have made it our mission to offer leading British education overseas underpinned by four pillars of sporting, creative, philanthropic, and academic endeavour.”

“This endorsement is a testament to the hard work of my colleagues and the exceptional outcomes of our students. Congratulations to all concerned,” he added.

Tracy Crowder-Cloe, Principal, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, was also pleased to announce the school’s inclusion as one of the Top Private Schools globally for the current year.

She said: “We are immensely proud to be listed in the Carfax Education Schools Index as one of the Top Private Schools in the world again this year. The ranking reflects not only our commitment to academic excellence but also the dedication and hard work of our exceptional students, talented teaching team, and supportive community. This inclusion is a testament to our unwavering pursuit of global citizenship, empathy, integrity, and character, which define the essence of Cranleigh Abu Dhabi. It is an honour to be acknowledged for our commitment to the holistic educational experience.”

