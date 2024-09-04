UAE schools restricts mobile phones: A move towards better concentration?

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 8:35 AM

A ban on smart devices in schools in the Netherlands made global headlines this week, but many schools in the UAE have already implemented stringent tech policies.

Students at primary and secondary schools in the Netherlands are now prohibited from using cell phones, smartwatches, and tablets. The government labelled these devices as “distractions” that hinder academic performance and social interaction.

In February, England also enacted a ban on mobile phones in schools.

Meanwhile, several schools in Dubai have implement strict tech policies, as highlighted by education experts in an interview with Khaleej Times.

“We have a strict policy regarding mobile phones. While students are allowed to carry phones, they are not permitted to use them in class without explicit teacher permission,” said Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls, Dubai.

The school has a graduated consequence system in place for violations. “After an initial warning, further infractions result in the phone being confiscated and held by the principal, with a parent required to come to school to retrieve it. This approach ensures that classroom time remains focused and free from unnecessary distractions,” she said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

School leaders emphasise they encourage responsible use of technology, focusing on educating students about appropriate use and the health risks associated with excessive screen time.

No-mobile-phone policy on campus

Certain institutions, particularly schools following the Indian curriculum, enforce a no-phone policy.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal, Credence High School, said, “We are dedicated to cultivating a focused and engaging learning environment for our students. To achieve this, we have established a no-mobile phone policy on campus, encouraging students to be fully immersed in their education.

"We have a system that ensures parents can easily communicate with teachers and supervisors when needed. During emergencies, parents can also contact the school reception for prompt assistance."

Schools get innovative

“Students in Grade 1 and up are required to have laptops or tablets, which have similar capabilities to smartphones. Locking mobile phones becomes less effective due to this access."

To encourage face-to-face interaction, some schools have timed tech zones during break times, “where students can use their devices in designated areas for limited periods."

“Additionally, we are considering implementing a system where students would need to use exercise equipment as a ‘ticket’ for technology use during breaks, promoting both physical activity and responsible tech use,” added Johnson.

School networks use filters to block social media sites