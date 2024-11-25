Sharjah: 'It's our mother tongue'; parents hail directing govt nurseries to teach in Arabic

Parents of children enrolled in Sharjah's government nurseries praised the directions of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah for these nurseries to adopt the Arabic language as the mode of instruction.

R. Musabah, an Emirati mother with a child in a private nursery, shared her thoughts on the recent decision to teach in Arabic. She believes it is a wise decision, adding "We need to prioritize Arabic from an early age because it is our mother tongue," she explained.

Musabah highlighted that teaching English too early can weaken children's ability to learn and speak Arabic well. "Not getting enough exposure to Arabic can lead to difficulties later on," she noted.

She talked about family communication, as many families are struggling because their children lack solid Arabic skills. "This can make it hard for kids to connect with their grandparents and understand our traditions," she added.

She also stressed that Arabic is crucial for the Emirati identity, religion, and culture. "Arabic is important for our religion, culture, and national identity. If we neglect it, I worry that the language will disappear," Musabah said.

She reflected on the deep connection between language and culture, emphasizing that Arabic solid skills will help children maintain their heritage and foster better family relationships. "It's essential that we help the next generation grow up valuing their language and culture," she noted.

Develop an identity

Another parent, Manal Omer, a Sudanese expat living in Sharjah, expressed her enthusiasm about the recent decision to adopt Arabic as the primary language of instruction in government nurseries. "I think this is such a wise decision," she said. "Kids today grow up struggling with Arabic, and they must connect with their cultural roots" she added.

Manal highlighted the challenges her elder daughter faced in learning Arabic while attending an English-speaking nursery. "She often felt lost during Arabic lessons at school because she didn't get enough exposure at her nursery. Now, with this new directive, I believe children will develop a stronger foundation in the language from a young age. It's important for them to be able to communicate with their grandparents and understand our traditions."

She also mentioned the broader cultural implications of the decision. "Language is a key aspect of culture. By immersing children in Arabic, we're ensuring that they grow up with a sense of identity and belonging. I'm really hopeful that this will lead to a new generation that values both their language and their heritage."

Cultural richness

Aisha Mohamed, a Palestinian expat and mother of two boys, shared her excitement about the new initiative as well. "This is fantastic news for us! At home, my sons speak English most of the time because they only use English at school," she explained. "By introducing Arabic in nurseries, we can ensure they become fluent in both languages. It's essential for their identity and understanding of our culture," she said.

Aisha described how the bilingual environment at home has created some challenges. "While I encourage them to speak Arabic, they often respond in English because that's what they hear at school. I worry that they might lose touch with their Arabic-speaking peers and the richness of our culture."

She also reflected on the importance of community and communication. "Being able to speak Arabic will help my boys connect with their relatives and friends in the community. It's about building bridges, not just within our family but also with the wider cultural context here in Sharjah. I'm thrilled that this decision will help them feel more integrated and confident in both language."

Private nurseries Some private nurseries have also stated that they have an educational content plan in both English and Arabic. Naeemeh Balasmeh, principal of Little Steps Nursery, said, "We are already teaching Arabic, and despite being a British nursery, the focus is also on the Arabic language from the beginning." She explained that parents receive a monthly plan with educational content in both languages. The plan includes teaching letters, colours, shapes, numbers, Arabic letters, and monthly memorizing the Holy Quran. "Positive behaviours in children are reinforced by following the Prophetic Sunnah," Balasmeh added. The nursery teaches children the language from age one, providing simple information about the Quranic Surahs. "We prioritize Arabic as the main language of communication because most parents speak it," she added. ALSO READ: Sharjah Ruler directs adoption of Arabic language as mode of instruction in govt nurseries Sharjah: Rare Holy Quran manuscripts dating back to 7th century on display