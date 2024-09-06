Pet-friendly schools in UAE: Therapy animals help beat student anxiety, shyness

Photos: Supplied

Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 7:55 AM

Students in a few UAE schools get the chance to get nipped and shake up with their paw friends on campus.

While policies vary, several pet-friendly schools are emerging in the country with institutions introducing domesticated animals on the premises.

School leaders highlighted that this has proven to be a valuable approach in supporting student mental health. They explained the presence of animals creates a calming environment that helps reduce anxiety, alleviate stress, and enhance overall well-being among students.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The interactive experience of petting, feeding, and connecting with animals provides a therapeutic effect, promoting joy and relaxation, especially in young learners,” said Parita Patira, Head of the Foundation Stage at Amity School Dubai.

Students at Amity School

Connecting with nature

Certain schools host barns or regularly collaborate with pet nurseries that bring in canine friends, cats, birds, fish, rabbits, and tortoises among others.

Patira added, “We regularly collaborate with Posh Paws Kennels and Cattery to bring farm animals and birds to our school. These sessions are thoughtfully organized, with all animals kept within an enclosed fence and accompanied by professional handlers who assist the children in safely feeding and petting them. The presence of animals on campus offers a unique opportunity for children to connect with nature, fostering empathy, responsibility, and a sense of calm.”

However, organising such events requires adherence to guidelines and permission from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) or other school regulators depending on the emirate.

“We ensure all protocols are strictly followed, including safety measures for both the students and the animals, ensuring a secure and enriching experience for everyone involved,” she added.

Happy, relaxed and safe

Principals explained being in the presence of animals can make pupils, especially younger ones, feel calm, happy and relaxed.

“In our school we have rabbits, Aquila the parrot and her feathered friends, and fishes. We also have a weekly visit from Ron the dog. In designated areas of the school, we have pupil-initiated feeding stations for the cats who visit our school site regularly,” said Wayne Howsen, Principal, The Aquila School.

School leaders observed that this is especially beneficial for younger children, as they tend to feel safer with pets and more comfortable in the school setting.

“We have school chickens who hatched chicks last year, an exciting and memorable event for our entire community. Having animals in the school — tortoises, school cats and chickens — facilitates the feeling that we really are an extension of home. Our animals are an important part of the well-being and mental health focus we weave into our curriculum at Aspen Heights British School,” said Emma Shanahan, Principal, Aspen Heights British School.

Head teachers also stressed as school facilities expand, they aim to add more animals around the school due to its positive impact.

Carmella Jodrell, Head of Primary, The English College said, “We have a well-being dog who visits us. He is really well trained, small in size, and follows instructions well. Children who suffer from anxiety or have language difficulties find a great deal of comfort from our well-being pup."

“More recently, we added an aquarium to our Primary reception area. The children love to watch the fishes in their underwater world. It has a very calming effect on them and often creates a talking point, especially for those students who are feeling shy or overwhelmed in a new environment,” added Jodrell

Forest school in Sharjah

Notably, in November 2023, a school in Sharjah launched the emirate’s first forest school and school farm.