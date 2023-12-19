New UAE work permit: Parents hail 'legal, less expensive' tuition for children

From importing Dh800 tree to 128-day celebration: How UAE families keep Christmas tradition alive
Parents in the UAE are hailing the introduction of a novel work permit enabling private lessons for students outside traditional educational environments. They see this as a gateway to more affordable and lawful private tutoring for their children.
Those eligible for this opportunity include registered educators in both government and private schools, workers in government and private sectors, individuals without employment, as well as school students aged 15 to 18 and university students.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, some of the residents in UAE highlighted that formalising the private tuition process will empower parents to engage with various private tutors that suit their financial means.
Filipino expat Ben Lebig, who has a daughter in Grade 10, said, “This is a welcome move for sure as it will make the tuition market more competitive. Usually, the existing tutorial clubs are very expensive and it can be quite a burden for many parents, especially if they have more than one child in senior grades.”
He highlights as children grow older, they might need lessons in Mathematics, Science, Arabic, or foreign languages. “When there are regulations in place then getting external help at affordable rates becomes an option for parents.”
Lebig explains it’s not just about spending money but also about having more quality options.
“Not only does it create income opportunities for educators but as parents we might have the option of reaching out to a qualified person well within our community who is capable of imparting lessons that are worth the money and time. This will also help avoid longer travel times for tuitions with pupils already tired, after school.”
French expat Christine Quartier La Tente who is the mother of a 12-year-old said, “I am thinking both from the perspective of a parent and a stay-at-home mother who can probably utilise her skills by getting this permit and making myself more employable.”
The resident, who lives in Danube 2, explains why distance can be a barrier. “My daughter would need help in subjects like Arabic. Since I live in a community that’s quite far away from the buzz of the city, it’s not always an option for me to drive her around for tuitions, especially during the late evenings. If more qualified people get this permit, I have more choice as a parent to explore different tutors within my vicinity, and to gauge which teacher is offering lessons at a more affordable rate that suits my pocket.”
She also acknowledges the possibility of some individuals quietly offering lessons before this. Christine underlines that the official announcement of permits reassures parents, increasing their trust in licensed instructors for their children.
“As I am from France, I can on the other hand impart French lessons to children or teach another subject that interests me and that can be a source of income for my family. I’m acquainted with numerous talented individuals within my community who possess the ability to impart their knowledge and skills to others. This permit will support such individuals, and I intend to apply for it myself.”
Meanwhile, Springs resident Bhavya Rao, who is a mother of two children, said that regulating the teaching profession comprehensively is crucial. She said that it is important to guarantee that every adult working with children possesses the necessary qualifications and “adheres strictly to safeguarding standards.”
Rao explains global tutoring, at times, lacks regulation, making it vital to prioritise child safety in all educational settings. “In my view, this emphasis on safeguarding across educational opportunities is a step in the right direction.”
“Besides, we often see that the salary of teachers in certain schools is abysmal while teaching assistants earn even less. Hence, I am certain this change will be positively received by numerous educators and community members,” she added.
